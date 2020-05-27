Sections
UGC asks deemed to be universities not to call themselves ‘University’

The commission has also released the list of 127 institutions of higher education which have been declared as Deemed to be Universities.

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC building.(HT file)

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday directed 127 ‘Deemed to be University’ to restrain from using the word university with their name in any manner. The commission has also released the list of 127 institutions of higher education which have been declared as Deemed to be Universities.

The Commission has asked the institutes to not use the term “University” in their advertisements, website, website addresses, e-mail addresses, letterheads, communications, hoardings etc, failing which the commission will take necessary action against the Deemed to be University.

“Instead, the Institution may mention the word “Deemed to be University” within parenthesis suffixed thereto,” reads the UGC’s letter.

“No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word “University” associated with its name in any manner whatsoever,” reads the UGC’s letter.



The UGC in a letter further says that it has been observed that in spite of the directions from the Supreme Court and UGC, some of the Deemed to be Universities are still using the word ‘University’ in one way or another.

Click here to check the list of the institutions.

