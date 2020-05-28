UGC asks Universities and colleges not to compel students into paying fees immediately

Higher education sector regulator UGC has asked universities and colleges to not compel students into paying fees immediately and look into individual cases sympathetically.

In a letter to vice chancellors and principals, the UGC has said that it had received grievances from the students and parents stating that universities and colleges are insisting upon immediate payment of annual, semester tuition fee, examination fee, etc.

“They have represented that due to the financial hardship being faced due to the lockdown, they are not in a position to make payment of fee. It is requested, that in view of the prevailing extraordinary difficult circumstances, universities and colleges may consider the matter regarding payment of annual/semester fee, tuition fee, examination fee, etc. sympathetically and if feasible, may consider offering alternative payment options to students till the situation returns to normal.” The UGC said.

If need be, the universities and colleges may also consider individual requests from students, received if any, concerning payment of fee, in a considerate manner, keeping in view the present COVID-I9 pandemic, the regulator said.

In a separate communiqué, the UGC has also asked deemed to be universities to not use the word ‘university’ with their names. If need be, these institutions can use - deemed to be university - with parentheses, the UGC said. The direction was according to a court judgment, the regulator said.