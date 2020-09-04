Sections
Home / Education / UGC asks varsities for details of MoUs with foreign counterparts

UGC asks varsities for details of MoUs with foreign counterparts

In a circular, UGC secretary said the information was being sought by September 15 as per the directions of the Union Education ministry

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:50 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The education ministry had, last month, begun a review of the MoUs of Indian institutions with Chinese varsities. (HT photo)

Higher Education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought details of all Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that the country’s universities have with foreign educational institutions by September 15.

In a circular issued on Thursday, UGC secretary said the information was being sought as per the directions of the Union Education ministry.

Following concerns by security agencies about the growing Chinese influence in higher education in India, the ministry had, last month, begun a review of the MoUs of Indian institutions with Chinese varsities and also the setting up of local chapters of Confucius institutes.

