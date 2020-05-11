Sections
UGC issues helpline, email address for redressal of grievances related to COVID-19

Updated: May 11, 2020 10:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC building.(HT file)

After issuing guidelines for the examination and academic calendar on April 29, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday requested all educational institutes to establish a cell for handling grievances of the students related to the Covid-19 pandemic. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notification, the commission has issued an email id and helpline number for handling grievances of the students related to the examination and other academic activities arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission has issued a special helpline number:-011-23236374, and e-mail: covid19help.ugc@gmail.com.

Students can also lodge their grievances on the existing online students’ Grievance Redressal Portal of UGC. The commission has also constituted a task force to monitor concerns of students, teachers, and institutions, and redress them accordingly.



The commission has further requested all varsity and colleges to upload the notice on their respective official website, and also share it with the teaching and student community via email and other digital media for students and teachers.

