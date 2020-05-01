Sections
Home / Education / UGC letter to varsities apparently reflects West Bengal’s recommendations: Edu minister

UGC letter to varsities apparently reflects West Bengal’s recommendations: Edu minister

Chatterjee said that all state universities have received the letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the West Bengal government has taken note of the contents of the letter.

Updated: May 01, 2020 09:44 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

UGC office

Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said the UGC’s letter to universities in the state apparently reflects the recommendations made by the West Bengal government on issues such as conducting terminal examinations in the post-lockdown period.

Chatterjee said that all state universities have received the letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the West Bengal government has taken note of the contents of the letter.

“By the first look, apparently it seems several recommendations and suggestions made by us through official correspondence and discussions with the Union education minister have been retained in this UGC letter,” he said.

Observing that there is a need for detailed scrutiny of the letter, Chatterjee said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s earlier announcement that only final semester exams will be held in this academic year has also been “endorsed by the UGC in the letter”.



The minister said the Higher Education Department is seeking the opinion of the vice-chancellors on the subject.

“The universities will take a decision in accordance with their own rules and situation and inform the department.

The department will then give the final approval after talking to the chief minister,” he said.

The UGC on April 29 released fresh guidelines, saying that colleges would open in August. PTI SUS SOM SOM

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147
May 01, 2020 09:29 IST
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
May 01, 2020 06:07 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST
Live: Maruti sales down to zero in April due to Covid-19 lockdown
May 01, 2020 09:54 IST

latest news

Pathan describes MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in one wordin
May 01, 2020 09:48 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni writes heartfelt post
May 01, 2020 09:43 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: UP govt allows opening of betel mandis in 21 districts
May 01, 2020 09:42 IST
Amazon to spend $4 billion on Covid-19 expenses
May 01, 2020 09:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.