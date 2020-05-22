UGC National Fellowship for OBC 2019-20 : List of qualified candidates released, check here

Sections
UGC NFOBC Selection List 2020: UGC has released the list of qualified candidates for the national fellowship award for OBC. Check full details here.

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC National Fellowship for OBC selection list out (HT file)

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of candidates qualified for the National Fellowship award for Other backward Classes (NFOBC) 2019-20. The list has been prepared on the basis of merit in UGC NET- JRF and CSIR NET- JRF exams. The list of candidates can be checked at the official website of UGC at ugcnetonline.in or ugc.ac.in. Candidates can also download their award letters from the website.

The national fellowship encourages students in OBC category to take up higher education and pursue degrees like M.Phil. and PhD.

There are a total of 659 candidates who have been selected from the UGC NET June 2019 exam 150 from CSIR NET June 2019 exam. Moreover, 578 candidates from the UGC NET December 2019 and 133 from CSIR NET in December 2019 have made it to the list.

“The fellowship will be payable from the date of issue of result of NFOBC (in case, the candidate is already pursuing M.Phil/Ph.D) or from the actual date of joining M.Phil/Ph.D, whichever is later. Therefore, if a candidate has already taken admission, for M.Phil./Ph.D through regular and full time mode, in any UGC recognised University/Institution and his/her roll number is given in the list, he/she should apply for fellowship before 31.07.2020 only,” reads the official letter issued by UGC.



Click here to get the list of candidates

