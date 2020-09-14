Sections
UGC NET 2020: Exam rescheduled, to be held from September 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday postponed the UGC-NET June/ September exam 2020. The UGC-NET exam was scheduled to be conducted between September 16 and 25, but will now begin on September 24. Full schedule will be released subsequently.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC- NET exam postponed (File)

“In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 being conducted on the above mentioned dates, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of UGC-NET Examination, 2020. This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards. The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently,” the official notice reads.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 exams on September 16, 17, 22 and 23.

The NTA UGC-NET exam was originally scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20, but had to be postponed to September in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.



NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam twice a year, for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in single three hour duration. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

NTA generally releases the admit card 10 days before the date of examination. The UGC-NET admit card, once released, can be downloaded from the official website at ugnet.nta.nic.in by following these steps:

How to download UGC NET Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The UGC NET admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

Check official notice here

