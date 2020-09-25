UGC-NET 2020 Exam: Self-declaration form and other important instructions for candidates

The UGC-NET 2020 June/September exam began on Thursday, September 24 amid strict protocols to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease in the country. The examination will continue till November 5. The National Testing Agency has laid certain guidelines and SOPs to prevent the candidates from getting infected. The NTA UGC-NET exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 24, 25, 29 and 30, October 1,7,9,17,21, 22, 23 and November 5. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be held from 3pm to 6pm.

Here are some important guidelines/instructions for candidates:

1. Self-Declaration Undertaking Form: NTA has attached a self-declaration form with the admit card this time. Candidates have to take the print out of all the four-pages which includes the hall ticket, self-declaration and important instructions. They must fill the undertaking before reaching their exam centre. Signature of a guardian is a must in the undertaking.

Read More: UGC NET admit card 2020 released for September 29, 30, October 1 exam, here’s direct link

a) The UGC-NET undertaking form asks the following questions that the candidates must answer and sign on:

If you have experienced any of these in the last 14 days.Tick , wherever it is applicable to you, otherwise leave blank:

Fever b) Cough c) Breathlessness d) Sore throat e) Runny nose f) Body ache

Specify if you have experienced any other symptoms. If you have not experienced any health problem at all, leave this blank

II. If you have been in close contact with a confirmed case of the COVID-19. (’Close contact’ means being at less than one meter for more than 15 minutes.) Put a tick mark if yes, otherwise leave blank

III. If you have ‘not been in close contact with persons suffering from COVID-19 and am NOT under mandatory quarantine’ -- Put a tick mark if it is true.

travelled the following cities/ country in the last 14 days prior to arriving at the Centre.

IV. If you have travelled to another city or country in the 14 days before the exam, put a tick mark in the box. If you have not travelled anywhere, leave blank.Also, you have to mention the name of city/country where you visited.

2. Signature of Candidate: Candidates have to sign the undertaking in the presence of the invigilator inside the examination hall.

3. Photograph: Candidates have to bring two passport size photograph, same as uploaded in the application. One photo has to be pasted in the admit card while the other one has to be submitted to the invigilator at the time of attendance.

4.Thumb-Impression:Candidates should put the impression of their left-thumb using an ink-pad. They can do so at their home. Earlier, the thumb impression had to be put in the exam centre but this year NTA has asked the candidates to do so on their own to avoid touching the ink-pad that has been used by many.

5. The seating arrangements will not be pasted outside the examination hall. Candidates have to reach the centre and show their admit card to the staff who will allot you the room in which you have to write the exam. After reaching the room, the invigilator will allot you the seat number.

6. No Bio-metric attendance: This year, the biometric attendance of candidates. Manual attendance will be taken by the invigilator.

7. Masks will be provided to every candidate: All the candidates will be provided a fresh mask. Candidates need to change the mask they are wearing with the one provided at the centre. You can keep the mask with you.

8. Items you are allowed to bring:

a) Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

b) Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government

c) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

d) Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet

e) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

f) Personal transparent water bottle

SOPs and Preparations at centre:

Before each shift starts (and after last shift concludes, seating area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, etc will be disinfected. Wheelchairs(if present at the venue) will be disinfected.

Gap between 2 seats will be maintained as per GOI guidelines.

Hand Sanitizer will be available at entry and inside the exam venue at various places for candidates and centre staff to use.

Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan barcode on the admit card. The Lab number will be informed to the candidate at this point.

Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before start of exam by invigilators wearing gloves to ensure hygiene.

It is ensured that all the processes are touch free to ensure Social Distancing norms.

Candidate are advised to reach centre as per the Reporting/Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.

After the examination, candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the designated boxes after displaying to the staff available next to drop box. If any candidate misses to drop Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action (which also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against him/her.