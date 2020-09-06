Sections
NTA UGC NET admit card 2020 expected to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020 expected to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020: Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the UGC NET examination can download their admit cards online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020. (HT file )

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the UGC-NET admit card for June session examination soon on its official website.

Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the UGC NET examination can download their admit cards online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the UGC-NET examination between September 16 and 25, 2020, at various centres spread across India. The UGC NET admit cards are set to be released about 15 days before the date of examination.

The agency will try to allot the centre city of the candidates as per their preference of choices. NTA will release the hall ticket in a day or two or by the end of this week. However, HT does not have any official confirmation regarding the date of release of admit date.



How to download UGC NET Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The UGC NET admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

