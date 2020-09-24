UGC NET admit card 2020 for Sept 29, 30 and Oct 1 exams today, here’s how to download

UGC NET Admit Card 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC-NET admit card for June/September session examination on Thursday, September 24, 2020, on its official website. The admit card will be released for candidates whose exam is falling on September 29, 30, and October 1, 2020.

“Admit Cards for the examination to be held on 29.09.2020, 30.09.2020 and 01.10.2020 will be displayed on 24 September, 2020. For others same shall be displayed on the NTA website soon,” reads the official notice.

Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by logging in using their application ID and password.

The NTA UGC-NET exam 2020 will be held on September 24, 25, 29 and 30, October 1,7,9,17,21, 22, 23 and November 5. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download UGC NET Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The UGC NET admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.