UGC NET Admit Card for November exams released at ntanet.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

UGC-NET Admit Card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the UGC-NET admit cards for exams scheduled for November 4,5, 11,12 and 13 ar ntanet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the UGC-NET admit cards for exams scheduled for November 4,5, 11,12 and 13.

The candidates whose exams are falling on any of these dates can download their admit cards from the official website at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password to download their UGC-NET admit card.

Direct Link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2020

NTA started the phase-wise exam for UGC- NET June/September session on September 24. Till now, the exams have been conducted on seven separate dates i.e., September 24, 25, 29, 30 October 1, 9 and 17. The remaining exams will be held between November 4 and 13.

Steps to download UGC NET Admit card 2020:



1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card for November 4,5,11,12 and 13 November”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The UGC NET admit card will appear on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out.

Candidates will get a self-declaration form along with the admit card that has to be printed, duly filled and signed (by candidate and guardian) before entering the examination hall. The self- declaration form has to be submitted to the invigilator at the time of examination.

