UGC NET answer key released for November exams, here’s how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC-NET Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the UGC-NET answer key, question papers and response sheets of the candidates who appeared for the exams between November 4 and 13. Candidates can check the answer keys online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA has conducted the exams for a total of 26 NET papers in November

NTA conducted the UGC-NET exams between September 24 and November 13. Earlier this month, NTA had released the answer keys for the papers held between September 24 and October 17.

Candidates can also raise objections against any key till 6 pm of November 18. Candidates will have to submit their representations online by paying a sum of Rs 1000 for each answer key challenged.The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts.

Click here for official notice

Click here to view UGC-NET answer key

Candidates will have to visit the official website of UGC-NET and login using their application ID and password to download their response IDs and answer keys. A link to challenge the answer key will also be available on the same web page.