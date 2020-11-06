Sections
UGC NET answer key released for some papers, here’s how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC-NET Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the UGC-NET answer key, question papers and response sheets of the candidates who appeared for the exams between September 24 and October 17. Candidates can check the answer keys online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA has conducted the exams for a total of 55 NET papers till October 17. The exams will conclude on November 13.

Candidates can also raise objections against any key till 9 pm of November 7. Candidates will have to submit their representations online by paying a sum of Rs 1000 for each answer key challenged.The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of UGC-NET and login using their application ID and password to download their response IDs and answer keys. A link to challenge the answer key will also be available on the same web page.

Click here for official notice

Click here to view UGC-NET answer key

