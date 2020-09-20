UGC NET dates coincide with Durga Puja; TMC lashes out, BJP says it would take up the matter with the centre

The UGC- NET exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 24 and November 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. (HT file )

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal lashed out at the centre after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC-NET exam schedule and in which some of the dates were found to be coinciding with the Durga Puja, the biggest festival in West Bengal.

The UGC- NET exam will be held between September 24 and November 5, in multiple shifts. NTA on Saturday released a subject-wise schedule of the examination.

“@narendramodi Ji’s blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open! What a ridiculous decision by @DG_NTA to schedule UGC NET exams on the auspicious days of Panchami, Shashti & Saptami, this Durga Puja,” tweeted Abhishek Banerjee, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP.

While the festive season has already started in West Bengal with the Viswakarma Puja and Mahalaya on September 17, the Durga Puja – the biggest festival in Bengal – will be held between October 22 and October 25. Navaratri will be held between October 17 and 25.

“The TMC always tries politicise everything. There is no need to raise political slogans. We are also aware of this (NET dates coinciding with Durga Puja dates) and intend to take up the matter with the centre as students might face some hardships,” said Rahil Sinha, BJP’s national secretary.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier attacked the centre and the NTA over the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) dates as the exams were held during the pandemic.

Banerjee and Congress president Sonia Gandhi had jointly convened a meeting of chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states to demand postponement of these exams.

The West Bengal chief minister had later said that 75% of the candidates failed to appear for the JEE exam on the first day.