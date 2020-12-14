UGC NET June E-certificate 2020 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC NET June E-certificate 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate and JRF Award Letter on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UGC NET June 2020 examination can download their E-certificate online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download UGC NET June E-certificate 2020

How to download UGC NET June E-certificate 2020:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “E-Certificate-UGC NET June 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and submit

The UGC NET June E-certificate 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the E-certificate and take its print out for future use.