UGC NET Result 2020 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check NTA NET June 2020 scores

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday declared the UGC-NET June/ September results 2020 on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted between September 24 and November 13 for 81 NET subjects in computer based test (CBT) mode. NTA released the provisional answer key on November 17 and final answer key on November 30.

How to check UGC-NET Results 2020:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC-NET June result link under ‘Latest @ NTA” section

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out if you are qualified

According to an official notice released by NTA, a total of 8,60,976 candidates were registered for the UGC-NET June/ September exams 2020 out of which 5,26,707 candidates appeared.

Category-wise break up of number of candidates who took the UGC-NET exam:

General --- 156882

Gen-EWS ---47161

OBC-NCL ---192434

SC --88914

ST --33811

PwD ---7505

Total ---526707