UGC reopens application for National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the fellowship online at ugc.ac.in on or before June 19, 2020.

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC building.(HT file)

University Grants Commission (UGC) has reopened the application process for National Fellowship For Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD) for 2018-19 and 2019-20 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the fellowship online at ugc.ac.in on or before June 19, 2020.

The commission provides the fellowship to students with disabilities to pursue their research in MPhil and Ph.D. programmes on behalf of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, under The Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

As per the official notification, the NFPwD is provided to 200 candidates each year with up to 15 percent reservation for the students belonging to the Scheduled Caste and 7.5 percent for the students from Scheduled Tribe.



Here’s the direct link to apply.

