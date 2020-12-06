Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / UGC to release fellowship funds without confirmation from institutes

UGC to release fellowship funds without confirmation from institutes

The higher education regulator in a public notice stated that the payments of November are being processed now and the pending fellowship amounts till October 2020 have been released.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:20 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

UGC building.(HT file)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that it will disburse the funds for research fellowship without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible research scholars.

The higher education regulator in a public notice stated that the payments of November are being processed now and the pending fellowship amounts till October 2020 have been released.

Earlier, research fellowships were disbursed on quarterly basis but keeping in view the financial needs of research scholars, a system of monthly payment was introduced. The payments are being released through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode which credits the fellowship amount directly to the bank accounts of research scholars, UGC said.

“Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, it was decided to generate the monthly payments even for those research scholars whose monthly confirmation of data could not be uploaded by their institutions on the Canara Bank Portal. Hence, since April 2020, payments are being generated without insisting on the requirements of monthly confirmations from institutions, for all eligible research scholars, whose monthly confirmation was received on the portal during any or all months of January, February and March 2020 i.e. before lockdown...,” UGC said.

Efforts are being made to further simplify the online process for timely disbursal of fellowship, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST

latest news

No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
Dec 06, 2020 10:32 IST
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
Dec 06, 2020 10:26 IST
Ankita revisits memories with Sushant at Zee Rishtey Awards, watch
Dec 06, 2020 10:22 IST
UGC to release fellowship funds without confirmation from institutes
Dec 06, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.