UGVCL Recruitment 2020: 56 vacancies for graduate apprentice on offer

UGVCL Recruitment 2020

UGVCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice under BOAT Scheme (One year Contract basis) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application form along with all relevant enclosures to The Additional General Manager (HR), Corporate Office, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Visnagar Road, Mehsana-384001 by Registered post / Registered Courier / speed post, duly mentioning “Application for Engagement of Graduate Apprentice under BOAT Scheme” on or before September 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice, out of which, 39 vacancies are for male candidates and 17 for female.

Candidates should have passed with Minimum 55% in Regular B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the year 2018 to 2020 in granted by statutory University.

Note: Application form is available in the official notification.