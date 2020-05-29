Sections
UIICL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for AO Medical posts, MBBS graduates can apply

Updated: May 29, 2020 12:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UIIC Recruitment 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

United India Insurance Co. Ltd. has invited online applications for the post of administrative officer medical- scale 1. There are a total of 10 posts for MBBS graduates. The online application process begins from May 29. The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 10. Aspirants can apply online at www.uiic.co.in. Applicants should be aged between 21 and 30 years. 

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have the minimum qualification of M.B.B.S. Degree from a recognized University or equivalent foreign degrees, which are recognized as equivalent to MBBS degree by the Medical Council of India and must be holding a valid registration from Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.The candidate should have finished internship under MBBS Degree on or before 31.12.2019. Dental, Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic, Unani etc. are not valid disciplines for this post.

Emoluments and Benefits: Rs.69,000/- per month (approx.): Basic pay in the scale of Rs.32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 and other admissible allowances as applicable in terms of the General Insurance (Rationalization of Pay Scales and other conditions of service of Officers) Scheme, 1975 as amended from time to time

Selection Procedure for UIIC Administrative Officer Posts Candidates will be shortlisted based on their qualification and will be called for interview.



UIICL Application Fee:

UR / EWS / OBC Candidates -Rs. 536 /- ( Rs. 300/- as application fee + Rs. 236/ as processing fee)

SC / ST / PWD / EXM Candidates - Rs. 236/- as processing charges (No Application Fee)

Check UIICL official notification here

Click here to apply online

