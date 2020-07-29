UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live Updates: UBSE Uttarakhand Board Result to be declared today at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the class 10 and Class 12 board examinations at 11am today. Secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education Neeta Tiwari recently said that the results for both class 10 and class 12 will be declared together in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the UK board RK Kunwar will also be present during the declaration.

A total of 150,289 students registered for class 10 and 121,126 students registered for class 12 board exams of the Uttarakhand Board this year. Students who have appeared for the Uttarakhand Board class 10 and Class 12 examination will be able to check their results on HT Portal as soon as it is declared. An SMS alert about declaration of the result will also be sent to pre-registered students by Hindustan Times as soon as it is out. The SMS notification will have direct link to check results.Uttarakhand board students will also be able to check their Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website of the board at ubse.uk.gov.in after they are declared. Uttarakhand government has said that this year students who could not appear in state board examinations due to being stuck in containment zones or home quarantine will be marked based on average marks. Students will also have option to appear in examination for the subject they missed, within one month of the result being declared. Last year, the pass percentage in UB board for class 10 was 76.43%, while for Class 12 it was 80.13%.

In this liveblog we will give you latest updates on Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 exam results, direct link, steps to check, pass percentages and topper lists.

