UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results today at ubse.uk.gov.in, here’s how to check

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared today at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on Wednesday, July 29. The results for both class 10 and class 12 will be announced at 11am in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education. The results will be declared in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education RK Kunwar.

Students of Class 10 and 12 who have taken the Uttarakhand Board examination can check their results after its announcement at hindustantimes.com . Hindustan Times has partnered with UBSE to show the results on its portal. To check results students will have to keep their roll numbers ready.

Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2020: Here is the direct link to check Class 10 results after declaration

Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2020: Here is the direct link to check Class 12 results after declaration

Steps to Check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 at HT Portal:

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) Go to the ‘Education’ PAGE and click on the Exam Results

3) Select Uttarakhand Board box

4) Click on the link that reads ‘Uttarakhand 10th result’ or ‘Uttarakhand 12th result’

5) Enter your roll number in the box provided and submit

6) Your Uttarakhand Board result will appear on the screen

UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled for March, but exams for some papers had to be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

The Class 12 exams scheduled for March 23, 24 and 25 had to be postponed, while Class 10 exams of all major subjects were over before the lockdown was put in place. The remaining exams were conducted in June.

In 2020, 150,289 students registered for class 10 and 121,126 students registered for class 12 board exams in Uttarakhand. A total of 2,74,817 students had appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,950 appeared for Class 10 examinations and 1,24,867 appeared for class 12 examinations.

UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can also check their results on the official website of Uttarakhand board after they are announced at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Steps to check results on official website:

1) Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board

2) Click on the link for board exam results

3) Select the class for which you want to check result

4) Enter your credentials as required

5) Submit and your scores will appear on screen