UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Uttarakhand declares results of classes 10 and 12, direct links here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. The Class 12th pass percentage is 80.26% while Class 10 pass percent is 76.91% Students who have appeared in the Uttarakhand Board class 10 and Class 12 examination can check their results directly on HT Portal. A total of 150,289 students had registered for state board class 10 exams and 121,126 had registered for class 12 exams this year.

Here’s direct Link to check UBSE 10th 2020

Here’s direct Link to check UBSE 12th 2020

Uttarakhand class 10th topper is Gaurav Saklani from New Tehri with 98.20% while the 12th topper is Beauty Vatsal- 96.60%

How to Check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 on HT portal:

1) Go to the website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) go to the ‘Education’ PAGE and click on the Exam Results section

3) Click on Uttarakhand Board result

4) Go to the link that reads ‘Uttarakhand 10th result’ or ‘Uttarakhand 12th result’

5) Key in your roll number in the box provided and ‘Submit’

6) Your UK Board result will appear on the screen

Students who could not appear in state board examinations due to being stuck in containment zones or home quarantine will be marked based on average marks this year. Students will also get opportunity to appear in examination for the subjects in which they could not appear, within one month of the declaratopn of results. In 2019, 76.43% students passed Uttarakhand board class 10 exams and 80.13% passed in Class 12 exams.

Students can also check Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website of the board.

Steps to check results on official website:

1) Go to the official website of UK Board

2) Click on the link for UK board results

3) Select the class (10th or 12th) for which you want to check results

4) Key in your credentials as required

5) Your scores will appear on screen after you submit your credentials