UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020 declared at ukpsc.gov.in, here's direct link

UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020 declared at ukpsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at ukpsc.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020. (Screengrab )

UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result for the Assistant Professor recruitment for the Economics and Sanskrit Subjects on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at ukpsc.gov.in.

Direct link to check UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020

How to check UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020 :

Visit the official website at ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Recent Update section and click on the link that reads, “UKPSC Result 2020 for Assistant Professor Economics/Sanskrit”

The UKPSC Assistant Professor result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

