Sections
Home / Education / UKPSC result 2020 for High Court staff declared at ukpsc.gov.in, get direct link

UKPSC result 2020 for High Court staff declared at ukpsc.gov.in, get direct link

The commission also released the candidate marks, cut off Marks and answer key along with the results of the examination.

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of High Court Staff (Assistant Review Officer/ Translator/ Typist/ Assistant/ Librarian) Pre-Exam-2018 on its official website. The commission also released the candidate marks, cut off Marks and answer key along with the results of the examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ukpsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the Assistant Review Officer/ Translator/ Typist/ Assistant/ Librarian recruitment examinations on December 29, 2019, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
May 13, 2020 20:48 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST

latest news

Update phone numbers with licences for easy disposal of e-challans: Delhi top cop
May 13, 2020 21:34 IST
Railways modifies order, allows wait-listed passengers to board trains
May 13, 2020 21:35 IST
Haryana Police seized over 2 lakh liquor bottles in Hisar Range during lockdown
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.