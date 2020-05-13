UKPSC result 2020 for High Court staff declared at ukpsc.gov.in, get direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of High Court Staff (Assistant Review Officer/ Translator/ Typist/ Assistant/ Librarian) Pre-Exam-2018 on its official website. The commission also released the candidate marks, cut off Marks and answer key along with the results of the examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ukpsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the Assistant Review Officer/ Translator/ Typist/ Assistant/ Librarian recruitment examinations on December 29, 2019, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.