UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020 released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here’s direct link

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination on November 29, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020.



How to download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link to download the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

