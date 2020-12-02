Sections
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020 released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 can check the answer key online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020. (HT file)

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Tuesday released the answer keys for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 can check the answer key online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations within seven days of the release of answer keys.

Direct link to check UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020

Direct link to raise objections against UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020

How to check UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the answer key

The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen.

