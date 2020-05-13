Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Education / University in Himachal to study Covid-19 drugs

University in Himachal to study Covid-19 drugs

It has been funded through High Performance Computing Consortium and the team is led by Gurjot Kaur, Associate Professor, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Shoolini University.

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:56 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Shimla

Representational image. (Reuters File Photo )

A team of scientists from a university in Himachal Pradesh has been offered a grant through Microsoft to conduct research on finding drugs to cure and prevent Covid-19.

This project will directly influence the anti-viral drug development.

It has been funded through High Performance Computing Consortium and the team is led by Gurjot Kaur, Associate Professor, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Shoolini University. It will have access to Microsoft Azure credits for six months to perform work using Microsoft licensed resources like online platform and virtual machines.

The team will perform much-needed screening of phytochemical constituents for anti-viral activity through interaction with Covid-19 specific targets using molecular modeling studies.



Indian medicinal herbs have same or similar phytoconstituents and do show great promise as anti-Covid-19 drugs.

This project will directly influence the anti-viral drug development for Covid-19 and thus has high impact, said the university on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
May 13, 2020 20:48 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST

latest news

Haryana Police seized over 2 lakh liquor bottles in Hisar Range during lockdown
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
Boosting the economy
May 13, 2020 21:30 IST
60-year-old woman in Tripura held for alleged murder attempt at son: Police
May 13, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.