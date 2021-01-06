University of Hyderabad allows phased return to ‘in person’ classes for students

The Vice-Chancellor University of Hyderabad approved the Task Force recommendation to permit about 148 terminal semester students of the Science Schools and SN School to return to the campus for completion of laboratory or practice courses that have either been left incomplete from the last semester or have been postponed to the final semester.

The list of students was identified by the respective academic units, according to the Public Relations Office, University of Hyderabad.

The Task Force, headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala, has been carefully monitoring the current state of the prevalence of COVID-19 (including the new variant) and the potential roll-out of vaccination and also following the Unlock guidelines, being issued from time to time by the Government of India and the Government of Telangana.

“Further, taking into consideration the risk of the outbreak of pandemic on campus (on the lines of IIT-Madras), our own limited facilities for quarantine or isolation of students, and UGC guidelines on hostel accommodation, the Task Force has planned for a gradual and phased return of students to the campus. University has already enabled the return to the campus of over 320 research scholars (M.Phil., and Ph.D.) across various Schools of study to enable them to carry out experimental work as well as timely submission of their theses,” said Public Relations Office, University of Hyderabad.

A full semester was also completed online successfully for the ongoing batch of Master’s students and the first semester classes were also initiated online. In this latest phase announced, the Task Force considered the requirements of academic units that have laboratory/practice components that need to be completed before students graduate in June 2021 and have prioritised the return of about 148 students. The Vice Chancellor has requested the faculty, staff and students in the social sciences, economics, humanities, management, and SN School to view this as a process, whereby all are compelled to prioritise the immediate needs of some students over others.

For now, all theory classes, including for those who are being permitted to return to the campus for practical inputs, will continue online. While thanking the University community for its cooperation in executing the plans, Vice Chancellor urged for a gradual and safe return to the campus in order to minimise the risks to the health and safety of the students, faculty members, and staff.