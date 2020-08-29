Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Education / Unlock 4.0: School, colleges and other educational institutions to remain closed till September 30

Unlock 4.0: School, colleges and other educational institutions to remain closed till September 30

Ministry of Home Affairs has notified that schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed up to September 30 in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representative photo of a classroom (REUTERS)

Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday released the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. It notified that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed up to September 30 in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, students of classes 9 to 12 may be allowed to visit schools outside Containment Zones on voluntary basis with parents’ written consent, for taking guidance from their teachers.

“States and UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non- teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling related work in areas outside containment zones only with effect from 21st September 2020 for which SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the guidelines read.

Moreover, skill or entrepreneurship training will also be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of Government of India or state. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted from September 21 for which SOP will be issued by MoHFW.

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental works will also be permitted by the department of higher education in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation in states and UTs.



Read Unlock 4.0 Guidelines here

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Attack on BJP leader’s son: Mahendergarh SP transferred after minister accuses her of backing ‘criminals’
Aug 29, 2020 20:23 IST
Albert Roca leaves Hyderabad to join Koeman’s staff at Barcelona
Aug 29, 2020 20:20 IST
HC orders Himachal to set up anti-suicide helpline
Aug 29, 2020 20:20 IST
Celebrities dads over 40 who gave us fitness inspiration during lockdown
Aug 29, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.