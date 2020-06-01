UP assistant teacher recruitment: District-wise merit list released, check here

Sections
UP 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment: The lists in 2715 pages has been uploaded online at around 10pm on Monday. It contain names of 67,867 candidates as remaining 1,133 seats remain unfilled owing to lack of qualified ST candidates, officials said.

UP 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment: Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh has released the district-wise list of candidates who have cleared the UP assistant teachers’ recruitment exam that was held to fill 69,000 vacancies.

The candidates whose name and roll number is there in the merit list will take part in counselling rounds to be held in respective districts for final allotment of schools to them. The counselling will be held between June 3 and 6. During the counselling, qualified candidates will need to compulsorily submit their original documents. After appointment letters get issued, verification of all educational and training certificates will take place followed by a medical examination before the first salary gets disbursed, officials said.

Vijay Shankar Mishra Mishra had on May 29 issued detailed orders to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), divisional assistant directors (basic education) and principals of district institutes of education and training (DIETs) ordering that guidelines issued to prevent Covid-19 like observing social distancing and making available hand sanitisers etc be ensured during counselling.



He had also ordered that adequate presence of policemen for security and order be also made sure.

