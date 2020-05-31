UP assistant teacher applicants protest in Lucknow

Sections
There are around 5000-6000 such people whose details are incorrect but we were not provided with correction option.

Updated: May 31, 2020 10:01 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Lucknow

Hundreds of applicants who had appeared in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers of basic education in the state, held a protest maintaining social distancing here on Saturday.

They alleged that state government is not paying attention to their problems due to which their future is becoming uncertain.

“The applicants of this recruitment have not been allowed to do correction even for a single time. Mistakenly, my details were filled wrong due to error in the servers. There are around 5000-6000 such people whose details are incorrect but we were not provided with correction option. Our future is becoming uncertain and state government is not paying attention to solve our problems,” Ruchi, one of the protesting applicants told ANI.

Another applicant Arvind, said that though the State Education Minister promised to help the struggling applicant but no action has been taken in this regard.



“We are demanding from State Government to solve our problems. Due to server, there were some incorrect details in our form. There was no provision of correction due to which our future is being affected. Education Minister had promised to help us, but any step to solve our problem was not initiated yet,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on May 6 welcomed the decision of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court of confirming the State Government’s decision of keeping higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in the primary schools of the state.

Taking to Twitter CMO wrote, “CM Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the High Court’s decision in the matter of recruiting 69,000 teachers of basic education. He congratulated all the successful candidates by wishing them to contribute to the education system of the state in the coming time.”

State Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi had stated that the State Government will try to complete the recruitment process soon.

“Uttar Pradesh Government had kept higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69000 teachers, the government’s decision was challenged in the high court which has upheld the decision. We will try to complete the recruitment process at the earliest,” he said.

