UP Assistant Teacher final answer key released, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the final answer key for UP assistant teacher recruitment exam. Candidates can check the final answer key on the official website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Updated: May 09, 2020 11:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the final answer key for UP assistant teacher recruitment exam. The board had earlier released a provisional answer key.

Candidates who had appeared for the assistant teacher recruitment exam can check the final answer key on the official website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed basic education department officials to complete the process of declaring the results for recruitment of 69000 assistant teachers in the state after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court upheld revised cut-off of 60 percent for reserved category and 65% for general category candidates. It had also directed the state government to complete the selection process within three months.

A total of 4.3 lakh applicants had registered for the UP Assistant Teacher recruitment out of which 3.86 lakh candidates had taken the exam.



Click here for UP Assistant Teacher final answer key

