UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: District-wise list of qualified candidates released, check it here

District-wise list of candidates who have qualified assistant teachers’ recruitment exam held to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in government-run primary schools run by Basic Education Board in UP was released on late Monday night.

Candidates can access the list on the official website of state basic education department at http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/, said UP Basic Education Board officials.

The official further said that these candidates are now required to take part in the counselling rounds to be held in respective districts between June 3 and June 6 for final allotment of schools to them.

The lists in 2715 pages put online at around 10pm contain names of 67,867 candidates as remaining 1,133 seats remain unfilled owing to lack of qualified ST candidates, officials said.

The Basic Education Board had completed all preparations to declare the lists of all 75 districts by Monday afternoon itself. However, owing to an ongoing hearing at Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, the officials held back the list.

The officials wanted to be doubly sure that the high court while hearing the litigation over the answer key finalised for the written exam does not order a stay on the process. In the evening, when the court reserved its order, the officials went ahead and declared the lists online.

The Secretary of Basic Education Board Vijay Shankar Mishra on May 29 had issued detailed orders to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), divisional assistant directors (Basic Education) and principals of District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs) ordering that guidelines issued to prevent Covid-19 like observing the concepts of social distancing and making available hand sanitisers etc be ensured during the counseling. He had also ordered that adequate presence of policemen for security and order be also made sure.

During the counseling, the candidates will need to mandatorily submit their original documents. After appointment letters gets issued, verification of all educational and training certificates would take place followed by a medical examination by the set medical board of the candidates concerned before the first salary gets disbursed, officials shared.