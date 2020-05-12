UP Assistant teacher result 2020 announced, here are the details

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on Tuesday announced the UP assistant teacher recruitment result. The UP Exam Regulatory Authority is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 69,000 vacancies of assistant teachers.

According to the result notice, around 4.30 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam. Out of which, nearly 4.09 candidates lakh appeared in the test, and 1.46 lakh candidates passed the exam.

Out of 1.46 lakh candidates who have passed the exams, 36,314 candidates are from general category, 84,868 from OBC, 24,308 from SC, and 27 from ST category.

The official recruitment notification was advertised on December 6, 2018, and an examination was conducted on January 6, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

UP Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi on January 7, 2019, said that the passing criteria were revised making 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates.

(With inputs from K Sandeep from Praygraj)