Sections
Home / Education / UP Assistant teacher result 2020 announced, here are the details

UP Assistant teacher result 2020 announced, here are the details

The UP Exam Regulatory Authority is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 69,000 vacancies of assistant teachers.

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Assistant teacher result 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on Tuesday announced the UP assistant teacher recruitment result. The UP Exam Regulatory Authority is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 69,000 vacancies of assistant teachers.

According to the result notice, around 4.30 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam. Out of which, nearly 4.09 candidates lakh appeared in the test, and 1.46 lakh candidates passed the exam.

Out of 1.46 lakh candidates who have passed the exams, 36,314 candidates are from general category, 84,868 from OBC, 24,308 from SC, and 27 from ST category.

Also Read: UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 declared, 1.4 lakh candidates qualified



The official recruitment notification was advertised on December 6, 2018, and an examination was conducted on January 6, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.



UP Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi on January 7, 2019, said that the passing criteria were revised making 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates.

(With inputs from K Sandeep from Praygraj)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

On International Nurses Day 2020, PM Modi lauds their ‘hardwork’ and ‘abundant compassion’
May 12, 2020 15:13 IST
After food secretary, West Bengal removes health secretary; BJP targets Mamata
May 12, 2020 15:11 IST
Mirabai requests TOPS Committee for foreign strength & conditioning coach
May 12, 2020 15:10 IST
Covid-19 vaccine ‘only solution’, but may never be found, warns UK PM Johnson
May 12, 2020 15:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.