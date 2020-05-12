Sections
Home / Education / LIVE| UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 to be declared soon

LIVE| UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 to be declared soon

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 Live Updates: UP Assistant Teacher Result will be declared soon today. The recruitment exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 to fill 69,000 vacancies of assistant teacher.

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, liveblog

UP assistant teacher result live update (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Result will be declared soon today. The recruitment exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 to fill 69,000 vacancies of assistant teacher.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Check live updates here:

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
May 12, 2020 11:37 IST
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
May 12, 2020 11:56 IST
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
May 12, 2020 11:59 IST
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
May 12, 2020 11:54 IST

latest news

‘Our unsung heroes’: Amit Shah, Rahul extend gratitude on Nurses Day
May 12, 2020 12:06 IST
Don: Amitabh copied Abhishek’s dance moves for Khaike Paan Banaraswala
May 12, 2020 11:57 IST
Bobby Deol says it was ‘great fun’ working with his son
May 12, 2020 11:56 IST
Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia: Report
May 12, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.