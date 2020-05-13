Sections
UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 uploaded, direct link here

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 has been declared and uploaded on the official website of UP Exam Regulatory Authority at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Updated: May 13, 2020 10:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 (atrexam.upsdc.gov.in)

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has uploaded the results for UP assistant teacher recruitment exam on Wednesday. The result was declared on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the results online at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. A direct link to download the result has been provided below.

A total of 1.4 lakh candidates have qualified. The UP Exam Regulatory Authority had conducted the UP assistant teacher recruitment exam on January 6, 2019.

Candidates will have to key in their roll number to login and download the result.

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020: Here's how to check result



The qualified candidates include 36,614 of general category, 84,868 of other backward class category, 24,308 belonging to Scheduled Caste and 270 candidates from Scheduled Tribe category.



Result according to the training course background of the qualified candidates:

D.El.Ed- 38,618

B.Ed--- 97,368

Para- teachers-- 8018

Others--- 2064

Last week, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had upheld revised cut-off of 60% for reserved category and 65% for general category candidates. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on last Thursday had ordered the authority to declare the results within a week. The answer key was released on Saturday and the result was declared on Tuesday, May 12.

Direct link to download UP Assistant Teacher Result

