UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has declared the UP assistant teacher recruitment result on Tuesday. Candidates who had appeared for the examination that was conducted on January 6, 2019 can check their results online from the official website of UP Exam Regulatory Authority and NIC.

A total of 431466 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 409530 appeared for the exam. A total of 146060 have passed the exam.

Candidates should visit the official website at www.atrexam.upsdc.gov.in after it is uploaded on the website. A result link will be flashing on the homepage. Click on the link that reads UP assistant teacher result. Key in your login credentials as given in your admit card.

Your result will be displayed on screen. Download or save the result on your computer and take a print out of the result for further use.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill 69,000 posts of assistant teachers.

On the basis of training programme the number of qualified candidates:

D.El. Ed-- 38610

Para Teachers- 8018

B.Ed--- 97368

Others- 2064

UP exam regulatory authority had released the answer key on Saturday after the chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the authority to declare the results within a week.

(with inputs from K Sandeep Kumar)