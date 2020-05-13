Sections
UP assistant teacher result uploaded on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on Wednesday, May 13 uploaded the UP assistant teacher recruitment exam 2019.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on Wednesday, May 13 uploaded the UP assistant teacher recruitment exam 2019. (Sanchit Khanna/HTfile)

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on Wednesday, May 13 uploaded the UP assistant teacher recruitment exam 2019 result. Candidates who have appeared in the UP assistant teacher recruitment exam can check their results by visiting the official website at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/tet_regno.aspx.

To check result key in your roll number, captcha code and click on proceed. Your result will be displayed.

The UP assistant teacher recruitment exam 2019 was held in January 2019. A total of 1.46 lakh candidates have qualified out of 4.09 lakh candidates who had appeared in the UP assistant teacher recruitment exam 2019. Around 4.31 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam.

Out of the qualified candidates, 36,614 belong to general category, 84,868 belong to other backward class category, 24,308 belong to Scheduled Caste and 270 candidates from Scheduled Tribe category.



If the training course background of the qualified candidates is considered, 38,618 have got diploma in elementary education (DElEd), 97,368 are BEd while 8018 are shikshamitras. A total of 2064 have done other qualifying courses as approved by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

