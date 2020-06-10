Sections
UP Assistant Teachers’ Recruitment Exam: Candidate who scored 94% couldn’t name India’s President

Kumar was among three candidates arrested. During police interrogation, he failed to answer simple general knowledge questions – the youth from Sarai Mamrej, Prayagraj also could not name the president of the country, when queried by police officials.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

The ‘success’ of Dharmendra Kumar, a candidate who scored 142 marks out of 150 and emerged as one of the toppers in the examination held for recruiting 69,000 assistant teachers in 2019, was exposed after the Prayagraj police busted a racket involved in enabling undeserving individuals make the cut in lieu of cash.

Dharmendra’s name was on the list of 20 candidates whose names were in the diary found from the gang members arrested by police. Among 20, 18 got selected with the help of unfair means and the question papers were allegedly provided by gang members.

The racket busted by Soraon police two days back allegedly provided question papers to 69,000 assistant teachers’ recruitment aspirants in return of cash. Eight people, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested in this connection. Later, the police arrested three aspirants who cleared the examination through the racket.



ASP KV Ashok, who led the operation, said three successful candidates, including Dharmendra, Vinod and another youth, were traced and arrested on Saturday. It came to light that Dharmendra got 142 marks out of 150 in the recruitment examination.

Dharmendra had cleared the TET in 2018 and secured 126 rank out of 150 while he scored 57.1% in B.Ed, which he completed in 2012 from Sampurnand Sanskrit University, Varanasi from where also did his graduation in 2007 with 56.77%.

The name of Dharmendra and other two youths were found in the diary seized from the gang members arrested for helping candidates in cracking the teachers recruitment examination through fraudelant means, said SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj.

“The youth’s failure to answer simple questions reveals the means of his success in the teachers’ recruitment examination. More candidates will be questioned after these arrests,” added SSP.

A question mark on recruitment process: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a tweet, said the anomalies in the assistant teachers’ recruitment exam were a big question mark on the entire recruitment process.

“The future of youths in Uttar Pradesh is being trampled. The government should bring out all the facts related to these anomalies in recruitments,” she said.

