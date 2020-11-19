UP B.Ed JEE 2020 counselling registration process begins at lkouniv.ac.in, here’s direct link

Sections
UP B.Ed JEE counselling 2020: The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) counselling 2020 has begun from November 19, 2020

Nov 19, 2020

New Delhi

UP B.Ed JEE counselling 2020: The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) counselling 2020 has begun from Thursday, November 19, 2020. Candidates who have passed the UP B.Ed JEE can register for online counselling process. Lucknow University will conduct the counselling process in three phase- Main counselling, Pooled Counselling and Direct/ Spot admission counselling. Candidates can register for counselling at lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates can fill their choices from November 19 to 23 for candidates between Rank 1 and 50000 in phase 1. Seat allotment result will be declared on November 24. The seat confirmation and fee payment will be done till November 26.

Phase 2 registration will begin from November 24 for candidates ranked from 50001 `to 140000 and its seat allotment result will be declared on November 29.

Direct Link to Register

Revised counselling schedule

