UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Lucknow university allows candidates to change exam centre, check details

Candidates can change the examination centres by logging in their application form using the same registration number.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:16 IST

Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lucknow University, or LU, on Friday, announced that the varsity will now allow aspirants for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) to submit new choices for the exam centre on its official website. The decision has been taken due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“There are certain norms for the selection of the Centre. If none of the newly opted cities are allotted as examination centre, then anyone centre from the applicant’s original three choices will be considered for the Examination. The final selection of the examination centre to the candidate will be done by the University of Lucknow, and the University of Lucknow has final rights to change any center,” reads the official notification.

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is conducted by the University of Lucknow for admission to B.Ed. the programme offered by 16 universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.



