UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 declared, Sitapur student bags 1st rank

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 : Pankaj Kumar of a Nagwa village in Sitapur topped the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) B.Ed in the state, the results of which was declared on Saturday. “What could be happier than the fact that I learned about my achievement on Teacher’s day,” said Kumar, a student of arts stream who wish to become a teacher in a government college in his home district. “A distant relative of my family is a government teacher and people respect him a lot. I want to be a teacher like him so that I could contribute in some way towarsa the society,” Kumar said.

The second and third spot were also taken by male studnets. Like previous years, the exam was conducted by Lucknow University which announed the results on Saturday evening.

The soft-copy of the final result is handed over to the Chairman and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Alok K. Rai by the State Coordinator of the exam Amita Bajpai in the Malviya Hall, University of Lucknow. The result is available on the University of Lucknow website www.lkouniv.ac.in.

Direct link to check result

Candidates will have to enter their credentials to get the results online. The University administration will soon upload the counseling details for the students.

A total of 431904 candidate registered for the exam of which 357701appeared for the exam. 356946 candidates appeared in both the written papers and were decalres valid for results- . The Rank of these candidates will be displayed. A total of 74203 candidates missed the exam.

Candidates will be allotted seat in colleges according to the subject group they have filled in the original application form. No change of subject will be allowed at any stage of the process, said Amita Bajpai