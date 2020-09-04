UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at lkouniv.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh B Ed joint entrance exam 2020 result will be declared on Saturday, September 5, said Amita Bajpai, state co-ordinator for B Ed joint entrance examination. The exam was conducted by University of Lucknow.

She said candidates will be able to check their results like state rank, category rank and marks obtained by visiting Lucknow University official website (www.lkouniv.ac.in). Candidates will be informed about counselling schedule at the earliest.

A total of 3,57,696 candidates appeared for the B Ed joint entrance exam at 1,089 examination centres in 73 districts of UP despite spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases. Total 4,31,904 candidates were registered for the exam that was held on August 9.

The new session is likely to commence in October-November 2020, said Monika S Garg, additional chief secretary, higher education department, UP government in a press statement.

“Conducting this examination has been an experience worth sharing. It showcases the sensitivity and caution of state governent and sets the trend for upcoming competitive exams during COVID times. It is an example for others to emulate, right from selection of centers, of how fair examinations can be held, even in trying and testing times,” Garg said.

She said, “Last year, the exam was conducted in only 15 districts with 60 to 130 centres in a district. This year there were twin targets of least movement and ample social distancing. It was decided to host the entrance exam in all districts indicated by candidates and the number of districts was increased to 73.”

“Further, to reduce the number of candidates congregating at one centre, the number of candidates being allotted a centre was halved. Thus, the number of centres also increased proportionately. Special care was taken to ensure that girls and physically disabled candidates were allotted the district of their first choice, while other candidates were accommodated at or near to their place of preference,” she said.

In the past, B.Ed Entrance exams were conducted by the nominated university with the help of other state universities, with negligible role of the higher education department. This year, the nominated university, Lucknow University, sought the department’s help due to the special circumstances arising out of COVID and consequently the department had already made inroads in the process, she said.

