Home / Education / UP B.Ed JEE Results 2020 to be declared today at 5 pm, here's how to check

UP B.Ed JEE Results 2020 to be declared today at 5 pm, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh B Ed joint entrance exam result 2020 will be declared today at 5 pm. Candidates who have taken the UP B.Ed JEE 2020 will be able to check their scores online at the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This year, the examination was conducted by Lucknow University on August 9. A total of 3,57,696 candidates had taken the B Ed joint entrance exam at 1,089 examination centres in 73 districts of UP. A total of 4,31,904 candidates were registered for the exam.

Monika S Garg, additional chief secretary, higher education department, UP government said in a press statement that new session is likely to commence in October-November 2020, said.

How to check UP B.Ed JEE Results 2020:



Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in



Click on the UP B.Ed JEE Result Link

A login page will open

Key in your user ID and Password

Your UP B.Ed JEE Results will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out

