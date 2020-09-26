Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UP Board 10th, 12th admit card for compartment exam 2020 released at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to download

UP Board 10th, 12th admit card for compartment exam 2020 released at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to download

Students who have registered for the compartment/improvement exams can download their admit card online at upmsp.edu.in.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Board 10th, 12th admit card for compartment exam 2020. (Screengrab )

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for UP board for Class 10 and 12 for improvement and compartment exam on its official website.

Students who have registered for the compartment/improvement exams can download their admit card online at upmsp.edu.in.

Direct link to download UP board Class 10 and 12 admit card for improvement and compartment exam.

How to download UP board Class 10 and 12 admit card for improvement and compartment exam:

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link for to download UP board Class 10 and 12 admit card for improvement and compartment exam



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sep 26, 2020 12:35 IST
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Sep 26, 2020 12:05 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Sep 26, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

Farmer attempts to kill himself in Harda, district administration calls him fraudster
Sep 26, 2020 13:11 IST
Let the stars & planets guide you in staying healthy
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
Mukul Dev on the Bollywood drug nexus case.: Look at it as a cleaning drive
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
Manjari: Some might be into drugs but the 99% statement is exaggeration
Sep 26, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.