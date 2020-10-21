Sections
UP Board 10th,12th compartmental result 2020 declared, direct links here

UP Board 10th,12th compartmental result 2020 declared, direct links here

Uttar Pradesh Board on Tuesday declared the class 10th and 12th compartmental exam result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the UP Board compartment exam can check their results online at upmsp.edu.in. Check direct links here.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Board 10th, 12th compartment result 2020 declared (ANI)

According to the official notice, a total of 15639 candidates were registered for class 10th improvement exam out of which 14250 appeared and 14241 candidates passed making a pass percent of 99.94. In the high school improvement exam, the pass percent of girl candidates is 99.89 while that of boys is 99.96.

According to the official notice, a total of 15639 candidates were registered for class 10th improvement exam out of which 14250 appeared and 14241 candidates passed making a pass percent of 99.94. In the high school improvement exam, the pass percent of girl candidates is 99.89 while that of boys is 99.96.

In high school compartment exam, a total of 155 students were registered out of which 121 appeared and 113 of them passed the exam making the pass percent of 93.39.

In UP Board intermediate compartment exam, 16051 out of the total 16884 passed the exam making the pass percentage at 95.07. A total of 95.53% girls and 94.69% passed the class 12th compartment result.

UP Board 10th compartment/ improvement result 2020

UP Board 12th compartment result 2020

UP Board Result notice

“Candidates can download the marksheet from the official website at upmsp.edu.in. They are advised to take admission in class 11 by uploading the e-marksheet before October 31,” the official notice reads.

