Sections
Home / Education / UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Have not given any specific declaration date, says deputy CM

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Have not given any specific declaration date, says deputy CM

UP Board Result 2020: “We haven’t declared any specific dates yet. But it could be anytime between June 25 to June 28 depending how quickly the board officials are able to prepare results,” Sharma said.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

UP Board 10th, 12th result date 2020

UP Board Result 2020: Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said UP Board examinations results will be announced by June end. He said evaluation work has been completed in 281 centres across 75 districts.

“We haven’t declared any specific dates yet. But it could be anytime between June 25 to June 28 depending how quickly the board officials are able to prepare results,” Sharma said.

More than 5.61 million students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Of these 3.02 million were in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

Sharma said in high school 1.66 million are boys, 1.36 million girls. In intermediate, 1.46 million boys and 1.12 million girls appeared in exam.



Both high school and intermediate examination began from February 18. The high school examination concluded on March 3 in 12 working days and intermediate examinations ended on March 6 in 15 working days.

The evaluation work was suspended from March 18 following pandemic COVID-19 and lockdown that followed. Thereafter it resumed in 20 green zone districts from May 5, in orange zone districts from May 12 and in red zone districts from May 19.

In high school, 1,80,19,863 and in intermediate 1,29,41,714 answer sheets were evaluated. In this way, a total of 3,09,61,577 copies were evaluated. These many copies were evaluated by 92,570 high school teachers and

54,185 intermediate teachers were deployed. A total of 1,46,755 teachers evacuated copies in 281 centres.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.