UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: How to register to check scores on HT result portal

UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th result will be declared by the end of June. Here’s how to check result on Hindustan Times Result portal.

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Board Result 2020 (HT File)

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination resuts are expected in around a month’s time. UP Board officials recently told HT, on conditions of annonymity, that the evaluation work of over 83% answersheets have been completed and the remaining work is expected to be over in a few days time.

They further said that finalisation of results post-evaluation generally takes around a month’s time and so the UP board exam results are expected to be declared by the end of June.

Students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their UP Board results after declaration on the official website of UP Board or on our HT Result portal.

To check their results, students will have to key in their roll number and roll code on our HT Result page.



Candidates can also register for HT Result alert for free by entering their name, mobile number and email address. The registered candidates will get an email and SMS with a direct link to check their result, as soon as the result is declared by the UP Board.

Click here to register for Result alert

How to check UP Board Result after it is declared on HT Result portal :

Visit the official website of HT at hindustantimes.com

Go to the education tab given on the homepage

Click on Exam Results tab on the top of the education page

The result page will open

Click on UP Board tab

Select class 10 or Class 12 result tab

Key in your required login credentials to check your result

Your UP Board Result will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to check UP Board Result

Around 5.61 million students had appeared in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board that began from February 18. The high school examination was concluded in 12 working days (March 3) while intermediate exams concluded in 15 days (March 6). While 2.586 million students were registered for UP Board Class 12th examination, 3.025 million for UP Board class 10th examination.

