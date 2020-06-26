UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Prayagraj students exude mixed emotions ahead of results

With results of high school and intermediate exams-2020 set to be declared by UP Board on Saturday, the students waiting for the D-day are feeling an interesting mix of anxiety and confidence on the eve of the results.

All my exams went well. I am confident that I will score good marks. However despite knowing this, I am still anxious and excited both as I really want to score well in all subjects for which I had put in a lot of efforts, shared Akansha Singh, a student of Brij Bihari Sahai Intermediate College, Kadilpur who is awaiting her class 12 results.

A science stream student, Anjali shared that she plans to visit the temple in the evening to seek the Almighty’s blessings as well.

Anjali Verma, a class 12 student of BBS College, Shivkuti is equally confident. A good scholar, she had excelled in her high school exam also scoring 96.33% in 2018 and topping the state. “I am hoping for a good result as I managed to answer all questions within the allotted time and answered them correctly. I am specially looking forward to scoring good marks in mathematics which is one of my favourite subjects,” said Anjali, a resident of Salori locality who dreams of doing her BTech from an IIT in computer engineering and one day become an expert to counter cyber crimes.

Sudhir Yadav, who is awaiting his high school results, concedes that he is anxious despite all is exams going well. “I am looking forward to scoring good marks in Mathematics, Social science and Hindi. The plan is to get good marks and bag science stream to pursue my dream of becoming an engineer,” shared Sudhil, originally hailing from Siddharthnagar district but currently staying in Sangam city’s Shivkuti locality with his elder brother for his studies.

Kartikeya Agarwal, a class 12 student of Shivcharan Das Kanhaiya Lal Intermediate College, Attarsuiya is sure he would score better than 76.5% that he secured in his high school exams. “Barring Physics, All my exams went well and I am looking forward to bagging good marks. My friends are also expecting good results,” shared Chowk locality resident who too dreams of becoming an engineer but wants to specialise in Civil or Mechanical engineering.

